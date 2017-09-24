Play

Urena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

After seeing regular playing time at shortstop early in September, Urena has spent far less time in the lineup lately as he's started just one of Toronto's last five games. Darwin Barney is starting at second base while Ryan Goins moves to shortstop Sunday.

