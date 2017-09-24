Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Not starting Sunday
Urena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
After seeing regular playing time at shortstop early in September, Urena has spent far less time in the lineup lately as he's started just one of Toronto's last five games. Darwin Barney is starting at second base while Ryan Goins moves to shortstop Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Headed to bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Extends hitting streak to six games•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Walks off with game-winning hit Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...