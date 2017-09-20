Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Not starting Wednesday
Urena is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Urena sitting out for the second straight day, Ryan Goins will cover shortstop while Darwin Barney draws the start at second base. Urena has played in 14 games for Toronto this season, over which he's hit just .222 with a .621 OPS.
