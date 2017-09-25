Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Out of lineup Monday
Urena is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Urena is just 1-for-21 (.048) with 10 strikeouts in his previous eight contests, so he'll start on the bench for a fourth straight game. Ryan Goins, who appears to have reclaimed his role as the Blue Jays' everyday shortstop, will draw another start in his place.
