Urena is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Urena has fallen off after a strong start to the month, going just 1-for-21 over his last seven games, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight contest. In his place, Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney will hold down the middle of the infield for Toronto.

