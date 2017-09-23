Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Out of lineup Saturday
Urena is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Urena has fallen off after a strong start to the month, going just 1-for-21 over his last seven games, so he'll head to the bench for a second straight contest. In his place, Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney will hold down the middle of the infield for Toronto.
