Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Returns to minors
The Blue Jays optioned Urena to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Urena had been with the Blue Jays for the past four games while Justin Smoak was on paternity leave, but didn't leave the bench in any of those contests. He'll likely reclaim an everyday role in the Buffalo infield upon heading back to the affiliate.
