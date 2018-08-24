Urena was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Urena will shuttle back to the minors after going 7-for-26 (.269 average) across nine games of action during this stint with the Blue Jays. In a corresponding move, Lourdes Gurriel (ankle) was activated from the 10-day DL. Look for Urena to rejoin the big-league team in September.

