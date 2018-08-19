Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Starting streak ends
Urena is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The move to the bench ends a streak of four straight starts for Urena, who went 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored over that span. Despite the heightened workload of late, Urena projects to serve as the Blue Jays' top backup at both middle-infield spots going forward until the team gets one of Yangervis Solarte (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel (ankle) or Brandon Drury (hand) back from the disabled list.
