Urena required three stitches on his right hand after being spiked on a slide Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Urena was placed on the minor-league disabled list and is expected to miss little more than the seven-day minimum with the laceration. The 22-year-old has a .208/.241/.299 slash line in 77 at-bats with Triple-A Buffalo this season, and was 5-for-18 with a home run in his brief stint in the majors.