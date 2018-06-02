Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Sustains hand injury
Urena required three stitches on his right hand after being spiked on a slide Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Urena was placed on the minor-league disabled list and is expected to miss little more than the seven-day minimum with the laceration. The 22-year-old has a .208/.241/.299 slash line in 77 at-bats with Triple-A Buffalo this season, and was 5-for-18 with a home run in his brief stint in the majors.
