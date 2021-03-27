Urena was assigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Urena was in camp as a non-roster invitee but was always a long shot to break camp with the team. He'll serve as added depth in the infield but won't necessarily be one of the first names the Blue Jays call on in an injury crisis as he isn't on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Back with Blue Jays•
-
Orioles' Richard Urena: Remaining in big-league camp•
-
Orioles' Richard Urena: Dropped from roster•
-
Orioles' Richard Urena: Scooped up off waivers•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Called up for final month•