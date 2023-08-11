Tiedemann (biceps) was activated from the minor-league injured list Friday at Double-A New Hampshire, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann made three terrific rehab starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin, tallying 18 strikeouts while yielding just one hit across eight scoreless innings. The talented 20-year-old left-hander is back in the New Hampshire rotation following a three-month absence for a bout of biceps inflammation.