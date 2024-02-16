Tiedemann said Friday that he weighs 240 pounds after adding about 19 pounds of muscle over the offseason, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann isn't on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster yet but is in camp as a non-roster invitee. The top prospect was limited to just 44 innings in 2023 because of a biceps injury, but he struck out 82 batters over that time and another 23 across 21 Arizona Fall League frames. The left-hander is just 21 and has only 122.2 minor-league innings under his belt, but he's already reached Triple-A Buffalo and could push to debut in 2024.