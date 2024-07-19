Testing showed Tiedemann didn't sustain any structural damage in his forearm or elbow, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Tiedemann was removed from his start July 10 with forearm tightness, but he's avoided severe injury and doesn't have any structural damage. A timetable for return hasn't been established for the 21-year-old, though it isn't expected to be a season-ending issue.
