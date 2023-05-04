Tiedemann is being evaluated for left biceps discomfort after making an early exit from his start Thursday at Double-A New Hampshire, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann motioned to the dugout after throwing his 60th pitch of the game in the top of the fourth inning and was promptly removed. Early indications are that this biceps issue is unrelated to the shoulder trouble that caused him to miss the first couple weeks of the minor-league season, but there should be more clarity in general once further testing is conducted on the 20-year-old top prospect.