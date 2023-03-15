Tiedemann (shoulder) will throw off flat ground at Blue Jays camp Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Schneider noted that Tiedemann is scheduled to get back on the mound Friday for a bullpen session if he fares well while playing catch Wednesday. The Blue Jays' top pitching prospect had been tending to the sore shoulder before being reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, but the injury doesn't look to be anything that will cost him significant time -- if any -- to begin the season.
