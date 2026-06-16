Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Cleared for rehab start

Tiedemann (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, MLB Pipeline reports.

It will be Tiedemann's first official game appearance in nearly two years, as he had Tommy John surgery in July 2024 and then had a setback with his elbow during spring training. The talented but injury-prone lefty has totaled just 140 innings in the minors since being drafted by Toronto in 2021. Tiedemann will eventually be assignment to Triple-A Buffalo following the conclusion of his rehab assignment, and he could help the Blue Jays out sometime after the All-Star break if all goes well.