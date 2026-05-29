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Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Close to facing hitters

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tiedemann (elbow) continues to throw bullpen session at the Blue Jays' spring training complex and is close to throwing a live batting practice session, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tiedemann will face hitters 2-to-4 times before being cleared to pitch in games if all goes well. The left-hander missed all of 2025 after Tommy John surgery and was shut down during spring training due to further elbow soreness. Tiedemann is unlikely to become an option for the Blue Jays before the second half.

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