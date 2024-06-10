Tiedemann (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday and could begin a rehab assignment this week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 21-year-old lefty last pitched April 11 for Triple-A Buffalo before being shut down with what was diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow, but he's close to resuming game action. Tiedemann will likely begin his rehab stint in the Florida Complex League or with Single-A Dunedin, and he could rejoin the Buffalo rotation by the end of June. If Tiedemann can manage to stay healthy, he remains a candidate to bolster the major-league staff in the second half.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Faces batters•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Throwing off mound again•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Begins throwing again•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Ulnar nerve issue in elbow•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Meeting with doctors•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Undergoes MRI for elbow injury•