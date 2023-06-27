Tiedemann (biceps) has not started a rehab assignment yet and is considered week-to-week, Baseball America reports.
There was a report in mid-May that he was nearing a throwing program, but things don't seem to have advanced much in five weeks since then. His May 9 MRI showed biceps inflammation after he logged 12.2 innings across four starts for Double-A New Hampshire.
