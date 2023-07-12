Tiedemann (biceps) could return for Double-A New Hampshire in three weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The prized southpaw has been sitting 96-97 mph with his fastball during live batting practice sessions as he builds up after getting shut down with biceps inflammation in early-May. As Davidi notes, the Blue Jays have been abundantly cautious this season with Tiedemann, not wanting to rush him back from a spring shoulder injury and this most recent biceps injury. Given the multiple recent arm injuries and high-end velocity, Tiedemann is as risky as they come from a short-term health standpoint.