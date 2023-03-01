Tiedemann struck out two batters during a perfect sixth inning in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

The 20-year-old lefty was working deeper in the game, but he still faced big-league hitters and had no problem at all putting them away, getting Javier Baez to swing through a 99 mph fastball for strike three before inducing a weak groundout from Austin Meadows. Matt Vierling, who Detroit picked up from Philadelphia in the offseason in the Gregory Soto trade, went down on strikes to end the frame. The buzz around Tiedemann is growing louder, and while his chances of breaking camp on the Blue Jays roster are remote, the top prospect is well on his way to making his big-league debut some time in 2023.