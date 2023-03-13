Tiedemann was recently shut down for a couple days due to left shoulder soreness, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Tiedemann has since resumed long-toss throwing and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, so his shoulder injury does seem to be relatively minor. However, any time a team's top pitching prospect is dealing with a sore shoulder, some level of concern is warranted. Tiedemann is headed back to the minors to start the season either way, but, if healthy and pitching well, he could push to make his MLB debut at some point in 2023.