Tiedemann is day-to-day with minor inflammation between his left calf and hamstring, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Tiedemann's injury will keep him off the mound for Saturday's spring opener against Philadelphia, but it doesn't seem like it will be very long before the 21-year-old prospect is able to see his first action of the spring. Minor-leaguer Chad Dallas will start in Tiedemann's place.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Scratched with hamstring issue•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Set to start spring opener•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Adds muscle over offseason•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Invited to MLB spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Will continue season in AFL•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Moving up to Triple-A•