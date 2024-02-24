Tiedemann is day-to-day with minor inflammation between his left calf and hamstring, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Tiedemann's injury will keep him off the mound for Saturday's spring opener against Philadelphia, but it doesn't seem like it will be very long before the 21-year-old prospect is able to see his first action of the spring. Minor-leaguer Chad Dallas will start in Tiedemann's place.