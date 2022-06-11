Tiedemann struck out nine and allowed three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings for High-A Vancouver on Friday in a win over Tri-City.

The 19-year-old southpaw continues to soar up prospect rankings with a breakout campaign. In four starts since his promotion to High-A, Tiedemann has a 0.46 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB through 19.2 innings, and the third-round pick in the 2021 Draft is looking like an absolute steal for the Blue Jays. Tiedemann's fastball sits 95-96 mph and he pairs it with a changeup and slider that have both flashed plus, as all three pitches were producing a CSW rate of over 35 percent at Single-A prior to his promotion last month. While the organization won't want to over-extend a promising teenage arm in his first pro season, it seems likely Tiedemann will get a look at Double-A batters this summer if he remains unchallenged in the Northwest League.