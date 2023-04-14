Tiedemann gave up two hits and struck out nine batters over three scoreless innings in his season debut for Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday.

That's not a typo -- every out he recorded Thursday came via strikeout. The 20-year-old southpaw made an early push in camp to open the year in the majors before a sore shoulder derailed his spring, but once he got healthy Tiedemann wasted no time demonstrating his arsenal is too much for Double-A hitters, as he touched 99 mph with his fastball while firing 35 of 49 pitches for strikes. The Blue Jays are going to carefully monitor his workload this season, but the team may have little choice but to try and challenge him with a promotion to Triple-A soon enough, and a big-league debut later in the season -- even if it's just in a bullpen role -- seems likely if he keeps dominating in the minors.