Tiedemann (elbow) struck out five over 2.1 scoreless, no-hit innings in a rehab start for Single-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Over his last two appearances for Dunedin, Tiedemann has allowed zero runs or hits while posting a 9:2 K:BB in 4.1 innings. The 21-year-old southpaw appears close to coming off the minor-league injured list and rejoining the staff at Triple-A Buffalo, but he would need to be built up further before the top prospect would be an option for the big-league rotation.