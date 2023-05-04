Tiedemann left his start Thursday at Double-A New Hampshire with an apparent arm injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann called for a trainer immediately after throwing a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. He missed a couple of weeks in April due to left shoulder soreness and may now be headed back to the minor-league injured list. The highly-touted 20-year-old southpaw registered a sparkling 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 117:29 K:BB over his first 78.2 professional innings last summer between Low-A, High-A and Double-A.