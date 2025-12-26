Tiedemann (elbow) is expected to be fully healthy in time for camp, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2024, and he has totaled just 140 innings in the minors since being drafted by Toronto in 2021. Despite that, it was still an easy call for the Blue Jays to add Tiedemann to the 40-man roster in November for Rule 5 protection. While Tiedemann has flashed high upside and is close to full health, Matheson cautions that "even sniffing 100 (innings) feels very unlikely" in 2026 given all the missed time. "Hopefully he's a factor for us in our rotation," GM Ross Atkins said. "That's the plan, but we would be open to him impacting the team in a bulk role or some creative way, depending on how things are going."