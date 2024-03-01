Tiedemann (hamstring) bounced back well from Thursday's bullpen session and is expected to face hitters next, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann has been slowed lately with a left hamstring issue, but he's ramped back up without setbacks and is getting back on track. The young left-hander should still have time to build up in time for Opening Day, although he is expected to begin the season back in the minors.