Tiedemann gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday, with all 11 outs coming via strikeout.

The 21-year-old southpaw has struggled since coming off the minor-league IL in mid-August, getting tagged for eight earned runs in 9.2 innings over four appearances, but his 20 strikeouts during that stretch is a reminder of his elite upside. A biceps strain that cost him two and a half months of the season ended any chance Tiedemann might have had of making his big-league debut in 2023, but he'll head into next year a strong candidate to get the call at some point. Expect the Blue Jays to keep a very close eye on his health and workload however -- the 2021 third-round pick has pitched only 30.1 innings so far across all levels this season.