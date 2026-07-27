Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Flashes heat in rehab outing

Tiedemann (elbow/neck) gave up one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance for Single-A Dunedin on Sunday.

The 23-year-old southpaw hadn't seen game action since June 20 due to neck discomfort that required injections to alleviate, but Tiedemann was back on a mound Sunday and flashing impressive raw stuff once again. According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Tiedemann's fastball averaged 96.4 mph and topped out at 97.7 mph. He's still in the process of getting ramped up following July 2024 Tommy John surgery, and the Blue Jays plan to have him work out of the bullpen for the rest of the season before re-evaluating his future role in 2027. He'll be moved up to Triple-A Buffalo once his rehab stint is over, and if he avoids any further setbacks, he could make his big-league debut in September.