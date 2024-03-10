Tiedemann (hamstring) struck out two over 1.1 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits Saturday in the Blue Jays' 13-5 win over the Phillies in Grapefruit League play.

The Blue Jays' top pitching prospect was cleared to make his spring debut after he was initially scratched ahead of his Feb. 23 start due to a left hamstring injury. Both hits Tiedemann allowed went for extra bases -- a double by Trea Turner and a solo homer by Nick Castellanos -- but the young southpaw threw 26 pitches without issue and, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, was sitting around 97 mph with his fastball. Though Tiedemann technically remains in the mix for the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, the time he missed in camp due to a hamstring issue in addition to his need for further development in the minors after an injury-plagued 2023 means that he'll most likely be headed to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the campaign.