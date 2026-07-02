Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Given injections for neck

Tiedemann (elbow) will be given injections for his injured neck, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nagging neck problems have prevented Tiedemann from making any rehab starts over the past two weeks. He had previously made a pair of one-inning rehab appearances with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. Tiedemann initially landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo as he continues to work his way back from left elbow surgery. It's unclear when he might be ready to pitch again.