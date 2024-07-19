Tiedemann (forearm) will go for a second opinion after imaging Friday showed no structural damage, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander exited his July 10 start with forearm tightness and received an encouraging initial diagnosis, but the Blue Jays apparently want to make sure there's no underlying issues. Tiedemann is already on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the mound as he continues to be evaluated.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Avoids serious injury•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Exits Triple-A start early•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Dominant in Single-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Languishes in first rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Returning to mound Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Close to rehab assignment•