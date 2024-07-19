Tiedemann (forearm) will go for a second opinion after imaging Friday showed no structural damage, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander exited his July 10 start with forearm tightness and received an encouraging initial diagnosis, but the Blue Jays apparently want to make sure there's no underlying issues. Tiedemann is already on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to the mound as he continues to be evaluated.