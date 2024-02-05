The Blue Jays announced Monday that Tiedemann received an invitation to major-league spring training, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

A biceps issue limited Tiedemann to just 15 starts and 44 innings in 2023, although he fanned a whopping 82 batters over that span. The left-hander also tossed 18 frames in the Arizona Fall League, holding a 2.50 ERA and 23:8 K:BB. Tiedemann is just 21, but he has some of the best stuff of any pitching prospect and, if healthy, has a good shot to debut in 2024.