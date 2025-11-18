The Blue Jays selected Tiedemann's (elbow) contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Tiedemann missed the entire 2025 season while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in July 2024. The Jays haven't offered an update on whether he'll be ready to go by the start of spring training, but his addition to the 40-man roster will ensure he stays with the organization beyond the Rule 5 Draft. The 23-year-old lefty is considered one of the top pitching prospects in Toronto's system and is a candidate to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026.