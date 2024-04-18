Tiedemann (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
There were no details provided about the injury. Tiedemann had gotten off to a shaky start to the minor-league season with Triple-A Buffalo, allowing five earned runs across eight innings of work while walking seven. His performance hasn't helped his case to be called up to the majors and this injury will only set his progress back further.
