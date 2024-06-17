Tiedemann (elbow) retired one batter via strikeout and gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks in his rehab start Friday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

The left-hander was pitching in a game for the first time in more than two months, and the rust was evident. In addition to issuing two walks, Tiedemann was charged with two wild pitches in the 19-pitch outing. The 21-year-old will likely stick around in the FCL for at least one more rehab start and will look to show improved control before the Blue Jays decide whether he's fit to rejoin the Triple-A Buffalo rotation. He's resided on Buffalo's injured list since April 18 with left elbow inflammation.