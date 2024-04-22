Tiedemann (elbow) is set to meet with doctors in Toronto this week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Keegan Matheson of MLB.com notes that the meeting was prompted by Tiedemann experiencing elbow discomfort. Prior to landing on the 7-day IL on April 18, Tiedemann made three starts with Triple-A Buffalo, going 0-1 while posting a 5.63 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB over eight frames.
