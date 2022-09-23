Tiedemann was named the Blue Jays' 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America after putting up a 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 117:29 K:BB over 18 starts across three levels this season.

Tiedemann finished the year with an 11-inning stint in Double-A, where he looked just as good as he had in Single-A and High-A. This was a spectacular breakout season for the 2021 third-round pick, with the only drawback being that he pitched a mere 78.2 innings. It'll take some time for Tiedemann to ramp up to an MLB workload, but all signs are pointing up for him.