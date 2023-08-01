Tiedemann (biceps) shifted his rehab assignment to Single-A Dunedin on Saturday, walking one and striking out six over three no-hit innings.

Tiedemann remains on Double-A New Hampshire's 7-day injured list, but based on how he looked Saturday, he could be cleared to make his next start in the Eastern League following a nearly three-month absence due to biceps inflammation. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Tiedemann's fastball topped out at 97.6 miles per hour and averaged 95.7 mph, and he induced six whiffs on nine swings when he threw his sweeper. Tiedemann remains the Blue Jays' top pitching prospect, but because of the extensive time he missed this season, a 2023 big-league debut may not be in the cards for the 20-year-old southpaw.