Tiedemann will make his debut for Double-A New Hampshire on Friday and is scheduled to pitch no more than three innings, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Tiedemann hasn't made a minor-league appearance in nearly a month, as the Jays shut him down for a while to manage the 19-year-old's innings in his first pro season. The promising lefty has sailed past the competition in his first two stops this year, and it'll be worth watching his returns in Double-A. He may have a chance to make his MLB debut at some point in 2023.