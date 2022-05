The Blue Jays are expected to promote Tiedemann from Single-A Dunedin to have him make his High-A Vancouver debut Friday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Vancouver will break in two new starting pitchers in its rotation this week, as Yosver Zulueta is scheduled to make the jump from Dunedin to make his High-A debut Thursday. Tiedemann earned the call-up to Vancouver after delivering a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB across 30 innings at Dunedin.