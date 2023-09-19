Tiedemann is being promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo.

Tiedemann has dealt with shoulder issues this season and has offered a bit of a mixed bag during his time at New Hampshire, posting a 5.06 ERA with 20 walks in 32 innings but also notching a whopping 58 strikeouts. It's the swing-and-miss ability from the left-hander which has elevated him to one of the top pitching prospects in the game, and he'll get his first taste of the International League this week.