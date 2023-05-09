An MRI on Tiedemann's left shoulder has revealed biceps inflammation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It would seem to be as good of a diagnosis as the Blue Jays could have hoped for. Tiedemann is considered week-to-week. The Jays' top prospect has been limited to just four starts this season because of arm issues.
