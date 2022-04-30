Tiedemann had the best start of his career Friday for Single-A Dunedin, striking out nine over five perfect innings.

The 91st overall pick in the 2021 draft, Tiedemann didn't make his pro debut until this season as a 19-year-old at Single-A. He has gone exactly five innings in each of his first four starts and has not allowed a run while giving up just two hits total over his last three starts. Tiedemann walked four batters in both his second and third starts of the campaign, but that's the one blemish on his early resume. He has a mid-90s fastball and leans on a strong changeup, which is a good recipe for a 6-foot-4 lefty to have success in the lower levels.