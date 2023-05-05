Tiedemann has been placed on the 7-day injured list by Double-A New Hampshire on Friday with left biceps discomfort.

Tiedemann felt the biceps discomfort during his start Thursday for the Fisher Cats. The left-hander will miss at least one turn in the rotation, but the results of the imaging have yet to be made public, so a long-term injury cannot be ruled out for the top pitching prospect in the Toronto system. If healthy, Tiedemann has the stuff to be a fantasy contributor in the 2023 campaign.