Tiedemann (shoulder) was reassigned Monday to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann was recently shut down from throwing due to left shoulder soreness, but likely was going to be sent to minor-league camp soon even without the injury. The top pitching talent in the Toronto system, Tiedemann was sensational in 2022, and assuming good health, he has a great opportunity to help the Blue Jays before the 2023 campaign ends.