Tiedemann (shoulder) is expected to join the Double-A New Hampshire rotation by mid-April, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Tiedemann battled some shoulder soreness in the early part of Blue Jays camp this spring, but he's made steady progress and is now closing on a return to live action. The 20-year-old left-hander was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft and worked to a stellar 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 117:29 K:BB over 78.2 innings last season between Low-A, High-A and Double-A ball.