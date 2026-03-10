Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tiedemann (elbow) resumed a throwing program Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tiedemann was shut down in late February after feeling soreness following a bullpen session but has improved enough for clearance to throw on flat ground. He will continue to build up his throwing progression as his health allows. Tiedemann missed all of 2025 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
