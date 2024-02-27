Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tiedemann (hamstring/calf) was able to play catch Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Tiedemann was scratched ahead of his scheduled start in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies after experiencing inflammation between his left hamstring and calf, but his ability to throw in some fashion a day later is an encouraging sign. Schneider indicated that the Blue Jays are continuing to view Tiedemann as day-to-day, and the team likely won't pencil him back into the spring pitching schedule until he throws a bullpen session without issue.